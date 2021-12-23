The PS5 stock It is one of our favorite mythological animals. We always try to hunt for him and he has resisted us many times, but not this time. The Sony next generation console It must be ours, no matter how scarce there is since its launch.

It is because of that today, December 23, Amazon, Ardistel and Mediamarkt possibly put on sale the PS5 units to buy It is key to note that they will have Amazon Prime subscribers purchase priority until December 24.

Here are the options you can choose to get your unit (choose in the web drop-down option in the case of Amazon, Look in the “see all purchase options” section and remember hit F5 to refresh the page):

Amazon

PS5 Blu-ray Console Pack + Midnight Black + remote Ratchet & Clank for 607.53 euros.

Ratchet & Clank for 607.53 euros. PlayStation 5 Digital Console + DualSense White Gift Pack and PULSE 3D Midnight Black Headset for 554.72 euros.

Ardistel

Mediamarkt





In the event that other commercial chains also join the arrival of stock, we will update instantly to provide you with information about them and what their offers are.

On the other hand, we recommend you take a look at our buying guide and thus be totally clear about all the stores that offer PS5 stock.