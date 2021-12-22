If you’ve become the Arnold Schwarzenegger from A Daddy in Trouble looking PS5 stock before it arrives Christmas, maybe today, December 22th, you win the lottery without carrying a ticket thanks to Amazon.

As is usual, subscribers to Amazon prime will have priority in a new consignment of PS5 units with different packs with the Ratchet & Clank game, DualSense controllers and Pulse 3D helmets, which will be available throughout the morning.

Here are the options you can choose to get your unit (choose in the web drop down option, Look in the “see all purchase options” section and remember hit F5 to refresh the page):

In the event that other commercial chains also join the arrival of stock, we will update instantly to provide you with information about them and what their offers are.

On the other hand, we recommend you take a look at our buying guide and thus be totally clear about all the stores that offer PS5 stock.