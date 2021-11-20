The company of Chinese origin, not only focuses on the creation of smartphones, headphones or watches, but also develops more products for its ecosystem, such as scooters, smart speakers and even tablets.

They are focused on offering the best option for mobility and ease of use, as well as being able to interact with other products in its ecosystem.

Varied ecosystem in products that make a difference

Xiaomi, one of the main leaders in the distribution and development of technology, literally of all kinds, with toothbrushes, smartphones, vacuum cleaners, speakers, headphones, and more that place it as one of the main companies with IoT products.

In that sense, its ecosystem is only one part of all the plans that the brand has contemplated to invest, since it will invest 7 billion dollars in five years, for the development and research of 5G + AIoT technology.

These are the products that arrived in our country and are already available in the different official Xiaomi stores or online.

Xiaomi Pad 5

This tablet that opens up the Xiaomi ecosystem, adds elements that make it an excellent option, such as a high-quality 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera with 1080p video support.

On the other hand, it also has an 11-inch WQHD + screen with a 120Hz soda cup, as well as being compatible with Dolby Vision.

Photo: Xiaomi

Its battery is 8720 mAh, which is optimized by its 7nm Snapdragon 860 processor, with a maximum clock speed of 2.95Ghz.

They can be found in two colors, Cosmic Gray and Pearl White, priced at $ 10,999 pesos, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

My Electric Scooter 3

The Xiaomi scooter is part of the mobility ecosystem, which has an aerospace-grade aluminum structure, which makes it ultralight and resistant.

To complement it, the scooter can reach a speed of up to 25KM / H, with a maximum distance of 30KM, ideal for people who live close to their work.

Photo: Xiaomi

Its motor has a power of 600W, so you will have the facility to climb any incline without major problem and without spending too much energy.

To increase its autonomy, the product adds a function to enter sleep mode and thus avoid unnecessary energy waste.

Its estimated price will be $ 12,499 pesos, and it is already available in Onyx Black and Gravity Gray colors, to be purchased at any Xiaomi store.

FlipBuds Pro

In the headphone ecosystem section, the new Flip Buds Pro are launched, with active noise cancellation of up to 40DB, in addition to being able to switch to three different sound limitation modes.

Its battery will give you an autonomy of up to seven hours, and up to 28 hours with its charging case, this product has fast wireless charging, which, with only 5 minutes of charging, you will have two hours of music.

Photo: Xiaomi

The headphones have an 11nm dynamic driver, which gives a direct and loud sound, which is controlled by Xiaomi Sound Lap, to give the best sound experience.

Its estimated price is $ 4,999 pesos and they will have a special launch price of $ 3,999 pesos, already available in Xiaomi stores or online.

My Smart Speaker

Finally, within the ecosystem of sound devices is the Smart Speaker, which is a smart device controller, with voice commands and with Google Assistant, you can ask for what you need.

Additionally, it is compatible with televisions, TV Box, TV Sticks, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, cameras, bulbs, lamps, fans, plugins, projectors, etc.

Photo: Xiaomi

To complement an improved sound experience, it has the facility of connecting two speakers in the same room, as well as requesting songs with Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, Deezer, etc.

It has a touch panel, a metal body for greater resistance and an LED indicator ring, to place it where you need it, it has an estimated price of $ 1,499 pesos.