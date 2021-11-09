Precedent of an accessory that usually performs well

According to data provided by Apple itself, the AirPods Pro case is prepared to fully recharge the battery of the headphones up to 6 times. The specific data says that they are 24 hours of playback and taking into account that the hearing aids themselves give an average of 4 hours, the calculation is not complicated. And although these are ultimately references on paper, in real life it means that the case has excellent autonomy.

What’s more, on many occasions you probably forget that you even have to recharge the case. With “normal” use using the headphones 2-3 hours a day, the case will probably need to be charged 1-2 times a month at most. And this performance, although it can always be improved, does not produce any problems in principle and is seen with good eyes by users.

Up to 3 charges in a single week

In recent times we have received several reports indicating that the autonomy of the case of these headphones lasts less and less. In fact I myself am falling victim to this problem. A priori we could think that it is normal that with the passage of time and the natural wear of the battery, the autonomy has decreased. However, it is not so normal that it occurs in cases with few months of use as it is happening.