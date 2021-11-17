The second part of the final season of The Money Heist It gets closer every time. Netflix knows this and is redoubling efforts aimed at generating expectations. The most recent initiative in this regard was shared through the production’s social networks. It is a video that includes behind-the-scenes scenes and, perhaps best, comments and reflections from the protagonists during the recording process.

The central question that runs through the content is directed to how a production of that style closes. Most likely, each viewer has “their ideal ending” to The Money Heist. This, in turn, leaves the series in a complex scenario: it will not be easy to satisfy the aspirations and desires of the fans. Nevertheless, seen what is seen in the shared preview, at least something is guaranteed, according to The Professor: there will be tension.

During the clip of almost two minutes, several of the protagonists of the story are consulted about it. Phrases such as “What is coming is very powerful” or another such as “I’m going to do other things but like this one can be extracted from this advance (The Money Heist) … This only happens once in a lifetime ”. The comments alternate with different images that serve as a preface to the end of the season.

The advance of La Casa de Papel

The Money Heist is one of the phenomena streaming most important in the history of platforms; it is probably the most notable Spanish-speaking production. Although there may be discussions and contrary opinions about the last section, it is clear that part of the contemporary consumer and entertainment dynamics has an important point in this series.

Remember that the final season of The Money Heist it was divided into two parts. The last of them will be released this December 3. A constant throughout the video is the nostalgia with which the protagonists of the story refer to their work. No wonder: before this series, none had the reputation they now have. It represents a before and after in his career.

In the behind-the-scenes scenes and interview fragments, several final images of the series are sneaked in. Taking into account the context in which it is found, explosiveness will continue to be a constant within La Casa de Papel until the end of its chapters. On the other hand, different related actions begin to be activated. From November 23 until December 7, Movistar + will offer an exclusive channel for production. It will be a pop up with multiple related content.