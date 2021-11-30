LaSalud.mx.- The doctor Liliana Patricia Bolaños Sánchez, during the ceremony where she took office as president of the College of Surgeons of Baja California Sur, AC, mentioned that the recovery of society in the COVID-19 pandemic “start in the world of health” and “they are the doctors together with their work and professional and social revaluation, the center of expectation. “

In the event in which the Secretary of Health and general director of the Institute of Health Services of the Government of the State of Baja California Sur were present, Zazil Flores Aldape and its predecessor, Andrés Flores GómezBolaños Sánchez emphasized the doctors’ commitment to their community.

“In circumstances as pressing as the ones we live in, congruence, verticality, work and permanent struggle are necessary, because we really want to contribute with our school, with our daily activities, to build a better, more humane community, suitable for the developing”, He expressed.

At the headquarters of the College of Surgeons of BCS, AC where the event took place, he said that “As we now renew our Board of Directors for the next two years, it is also undeniable the conviction that exists that, to reduce the pandemic, improve the conditions of social friction, strengthen the reactivation of the economy, education, the probabilities and expectations of human life, it is the doctors along with their work where recovery begins.“

At the time, the health secretary of the entity recalled that doctors are a fundamental part of society and their effort in the last two years has been exceptional, while the College of Surgeons of BCS is one of the institutions that can maintain the union in the sector and continue representing the academic effort and towards society.

For this reason, he called for teamwork to achieve common objectives from the academic side, which is the main source of the performance of schools, but also to give a great response to society.

The new president of the surgeons affirmed that also “It is necessary to remember those who, putting the best of themselves at the service of others, beginning with their lives, have succumbed in the fulfillment of their duty.r. “

For Dr. Bolaños Sánchez the critical moments such as those experienced by the country and our state, “point out the need to maintain unity as a union to preserve ourselves as members of the health army, since the pandemic and government action demand better results from us on a daily basis.“

“We are living in days that will leave consequences for people, institutions, nations, in the world, whose lines already transcend a global generation and that will define history, beyond medicine, the following years.”He declared in his speech.

RGP