The wheel of the movie superheroes it seems to be spinning faster and faster. The ‘Eternals’ have just landed in cinemas around the world, debuting with more than decent figures, although at the tail end of the Marvel Universe premieres; but we are already with one eye – or both – on a ‘Spider-Man: No way home’ that is already, as they say, around the corner.

Old enemies

The trailer for the new adventure of the wall-crawler, which reached us at the end of August, sent the hype train out of control thanks, among other things, to its presentation of the Multiverse, at the appearance of Doctor Octopus played by Alfred Molina in Sam Raimi’s splendid ‘Spider-Man 2’, already a more than familiar laugh that suggested, along with an explosive pumpkin, the presence of another of Spidey’s most famous archenemies.





I am referring, of course, to Green Goblin by Willem Dafoe, who we can get a first look at – in the distance, yes – thanks to the new poster of the film, which confronts Peter Parker with the two mentioned villains; and although it is not the most explicit image in the world, we can finally confirm that Norman Osborn’s version will be Raimi’s original ‘Spider-Man’. Did someone say nostalgia?

I have no graphic proof, but I also have no doubt, that a good number of Spider-Man enemies seen in previous stages – including Jamie Foxx’s Electro – will make an appearance in a ‘Spider-Man: No Road Home’ that will gather from new to Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and company under the direction of Jon Watts. The December 17 We will be able to take the glove and check once and for all if the wait has been as worthwhile as it seems.