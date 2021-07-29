New poster for the Suicide Squad sends the team on a bus adventure

Days after his training in movie theaters, James Gunn shared the new poster for The Suicide Squad, where the team boards the bus to adventure

It is only a matter of days before the new dangers and great surprises appear in The Suicide Squad, production that presents its most recent poster.

So who has their tickets for #TheSuicideSquad? Meet #KingShark and team starting the evening of August 5 in the US! pic.twitter.com/xSeIIia5iK – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 28, 2021

Director James Gunn shared the latest poster for The Suicide Squad on his social media. Where the team is gathered in the streets of Corto Maltese aboard a vehicle driven by Captain Boomerang.

This is not the only news that James Gunn announced on social networks, since some of the members of this new version of The Suicide Squad will be integrated into Fortnite, a video game title that recently shared its Batman / Fortnite: Zero Point event

The Suicide Squad will star Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney, reprising their roles as Harley Quinn, Amanda Waller, Captain Boomerang and Rick Flag respectively.

The cast of this film is complemented by Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosio and Sylvester Stallone.

The Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 5, 2021.

