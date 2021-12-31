Dec 31, 2021 at 11:35 am CET

EFE

The Monbus Obradoiro announced this Friday the detection of two new coronavirus positives after the latest PCR tests carried out on the squad, so there are already five players affected by COVID-19, in addition to an assistant technician.

The two players remain isolated in their homes following the sanitary protocol and the results have been notified to the ACB League, says the Galician entity in its press release.

The first two cases – a player and an assistant to coach Moncho Fernández – jumped on the eve of the match against Hereda San Pablo Burgos on December 18, and the rest after the Christmas holidays.