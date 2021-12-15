

Just a few hours after the covid positives were announced for Thomas heurtel Y Pablo Laso, another team from the Endesa League, in this case the Penya Joventut de Badalona, has announced a new positive in their ranks, after the relevant tests were carried out on Monday, December 13.

This has been reported by the Badalonese team itself through their social networks, in which they have also added that “Following the marked protocols, the entire staff has been tested, the rest being negative. “Regarding the identity of the player, it is unknown who it is, but will miss the following matches of the ‘Penya’.