New Pokémon Snap will receive DLC next week

After a good reception from the public in April this year, The Pokémon Company has revealed that New Pokémon Snap will have a free update next month, which adds new areas and more pocket creatures to capture with our lens.

On August 3, all users of New Pokémon Snap can download a free update, which will allow us to visit three additional areas of the Lental region. These are areas are:

“Hidden Path (day / night): The Neo-One becomes tiny when entering this hidden route of the Floreo Natural Park, so, once there, players will see the Pokémon in giant size. Río Rebos (day / night): The waters of the Río Rebos support the entire island of Bellus. As part of their investigation, the players will be going down the river, so excitement is guaranteed! Páramo Solano (day / night): This area of ​​Voluc battered by desert winds is characterized by its peculiar landscape, where we find from impressive geysers to toxic swamps ”.

Similarly, 20 more pokémon add to the more than 200 pocket creatures already in the base game. Remember, this free update will be available on August 3 on Nintendo Switch. In related topics, Pokemon go has unjustifiably suspended hundreds of players. Similarly, a new character has come to Pokémon UNITE.

Via: Official statement.

