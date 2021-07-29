New Pokémon Snap announces a DLC with three new zones totally free

The Pokemon Company and Bandai Namco have announced the First major free content update for New Pokémon Snap, Nintendo Switch exclusive title that will be expanded in this way next August 3rd. The news has been given through a trailer that has revealed up to three new areas for the game that will have a day / night variant and up to 20 unreleased Pokémon to be photographed. The DLC is not entirely a surprise, since since the launch of the game this possibility was suspected as there were indications in the game data.

Among the anticipated novelties, it has been revealed that the NEO-ONE shrinks to a diminutive size when players explore one of these new areas, in which they will see the Pokémon with a giant size. In fact, their breathing and footsteps can be heard, discovering new types of behavior never seen before.

Released last April, New Pokémon Snap is a title inspired by a Nintendo 64 game in which the participates on a safari that takes players through the scorching deserts and lush jungles of the Lensis region while taking photos of wild Pokémon in the wild. With more than 200 creatures In the wild in its natural habitat, players must enjoy the surroundings with their trusty NEO-ONE. The device should not be driven, you just have to explore the exuberant ecosystems under the midday sun or on starry nights to observe the behavior of the Pokémon, contemplate things out of the ordinary and enjoy the beautiful graphics of the game.

At the moment, it is unknown if there will be more updates in the future, but what is clear is that the DLC on August 3 will expand the game with varied and most striking content.