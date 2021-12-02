Pokemon Unite is a free MOBA style game with 5v5 team battles. Players control only one Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokémon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokémon and attempt to score goals on their opponent’s side.

Pokemon Unite announced that Tsareena, a Grass-type Pokémon best known for its variety of brutal kicks with its stem-like legs, coming to the game on December 9. Additionally, Tsareena will be part of a new limited-time Pokemon Unite campaign in which players obtain Tsareena’s Unite license for free by simply logging in for several days.

The incorporation of Tsareena is the second in recent weeks, following the release of Decidueye, another Gen 6 Grass-type Pokémon. However, while Decidueye is a ranged attacker in the game, Tsareena is definitely suitable for close combat.

While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokémon games (such as type perks), it is still a fun mix of MOBA-style tactics and Classic pokemon. Although the game is free to play, players must purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in the games. Unite licenses can be purchased using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency obtained by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

While the fact that Pokemon Unite is giving Tsareena free to players could mean that she is one of the “simplest” to use in the game, the game’s developers have done an impressive job of keeping the game relatively balanced for that even free Pokémon have a place in the competitive landscape.