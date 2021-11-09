There are many aspects that attract the attention of this smartphone, however the first thing we see is its already characteristic design. With a large camera module that modifies your entire color environment. The rest of the smartphone opts for striking colors such as yellow and blue, worse also with a classic such as black. Some features that we already anticipate, maintains many similarities with the Redmi Note 11.

The price as a key point of Poco is one of the great attractions of this model. A terminal designed to conquer at first with the design, later for its hardware and finally because you do not have to have a large budget to release a mobile worth choosing among so many options.

Made of plastic, seeking to lighten the weight with 195 grams and dimensions given that it achieves a thickness of 8.75 mm despite the large battery. As for the screen, this model has IPS LCD technology in its 6.6 inches based on Full HD resolution. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and enjoys a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sampling to squeeze the games.

Regarding the cameras, we cannot demand more from you, since it improves what was previously observed to raise the bar to 50 Mpx With which through an aperture f / 1.8 it achieves sharp photos even at night, relying on the MIUI AI. It is accompanied by an 8 Mpx wide angle and on the front a 16Mpx selfie lens with which we will get sharp photos and quality video calls.

A mobile capable of the best with the help of Mediatek Dimensity 810 chip manufactured in a 6 nanometer process. This joins the options of 4 + 64 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB to allow us to do everything we want with the mobile, five using apps that require power. In any case we can get up to 1 TB extra memory with a removable MicroSD.

In connectivity we cannot forget to mention 5G, which gives this model a requirement that users are increasingly thinking about. NFC on board and Bluetooth 5.1 plus audio jack connection, infrared sensor and dual speaker. It keeps the fingerprint reader on the side of the phone.

Finally, its battery does not go unnoticed, with the 5,000 mAh that will make us take advantage of the mobile at all times with support for a fast charge of up to 33W with which we can fully charge it in 1 hour. To everyone’s delight, this charger is also included in the box. A battery that together with Android 11 and MIUI 12.5 promises to give the best of itself.

Price and availability

This terminal that has just been presented may be ours in Spain soon. It will be on sale in the main stores and on Poco’s official website with the following prices depending on the model we choose. Without forgetting that if we are also fast, we will get a discount that leaves each of the models. 199 euros in its 64 GB and 229 euros for the 128 GB model, a great opportunity that will only last a few days.