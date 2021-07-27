The week before, what had been an open secret for months was confirmed. Electronic Arts is working on a remake of the first Dead space, one of the franchises whose return was requested by millions of players in recent years. Now that it is official, and given the few details that were said during the presentation, Motive Studio has come out to share more information on what we can expect from the remake.

Creating a remake, contrary to popular belief, is not an easy task. Especially when the game has been away for so long. Why? The video game industry is advancing at a rapid pace and the gameplay of the original proposal may not fit with current experiences. At Motive they are aware of this situation, therefore the remake of Dead space will offer news in many sections, including the gameplay.

In an interview with IGN, Roman Campos-Oriola, creative director of the remake, pointed out that his intention is to improve the mechanics of the first Dead space. One of its main objectives is add accessibility options, which are fundamental elements in any game today. Likewise, they are also analyzing integrate certain elements of Dead space 2 to enrich the remake experience. For example: the segments with zero gravity.

“Something that is also very important to us, and that did not exist 12 years ago, are all those options or different ways to enjoy the game if you need it. All those accessibility elements will definitely be something important for us in terms of opening the experience. of Dead space to a broader set of people who didn’t have the opportunity to play the title when it came out, “Campos-Oriola said.

The aforementioned has made it clear that they are doing everything from scratch; the remake of Dead space it’s not any kind of port. In fact, they hope to integrate missions and levels that were eliminated in the first installment. Besides, the story will make references and links to Dead space 2, Dead space 3 and animated movies. Yes, the narrative will also have news, which is not a minor issue.

Evidently, the graphic section will take a considerable leap thanks to Frostbite. The graphic engine created by DICE, which has given such good results in Battlefield Y FIFA, will allow you to significantly improve the atmosphere of terror and tension. They will make new models, textures and environments inspired by the original settings; its quality and level of detail will be the height of the last generation. This is why the remake of Dead space It will only be available on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. At the moment, yes, we do not know its release date.