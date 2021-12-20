The Batman presented two new promotional images of the Dark Knight and a Bruce Wayne “inspired by Kurt Cobain”.

After showing its three impressive covers dedicated to the film The Batman, with Catwoman included (you can see them here), the British publication specialized in cinema Empire Magazine has released new images. In one of these we see Robert Pattinson as a Bruce Wayne “inspired by Kurt Cobain”.

Remembering that the first trailer for The Batman presents an orchestral version of Nirvana’s “Something In The Way”, the medium tells us that the choice of that song reflects the vision that the filmmaker has of the character. In addition to “it has been essential to shape Robert Pattinson’s interpretation of Bruce Wayne”, the millionaire orphan who shakes Gotham’s criminal world.

“When I write, I listen to music. While I was writing the first act, I put on ‘Something In The Way’ by Nirvana, ”Reeves tells Empire. “That’s when it occurred to me that instead of playing Bruce Wayne into the playboy we’ve seen before, there is another version of someone who has been through a great tragedy and has become a loner. So I started to make this connection with the film Last Days, by Gus Van Sant, and the idea that this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain was in this kind of decaying mansion. “

Did Robert Pattinson inspire your version of Bruce Wayne in Kurt Cobain?

The publication mentions that Pattinson caught the attention of Reeves for his performance in Good Time: “In that movie you could really feel his vulnerability and despair, but you could also feel his power,” explained the director. “I thought it was a great mix. He also has that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you feel like he could be a loner. “

Reeves proposes not only a different take on Bruce Wayne, but also a different Batman, “with less flashy gadgets like those offered by Lucius Fox (not shown here) in the Nolan trilogy, and with a more homely feel.”

Later, the star of the film, Robert Pattinson, told the outlet: “Bruce has gone into hiding. Actually, he’s not a socialite at all. He is building various little gadgets and artifacts, only with Alfred. And even Alfred thinks he has lost his mind. “

Finally, this different proposal will be noticed even in the batsuit: “He has been going out every night for two years, receiving beatings, shots, stabs and burns, and it shows,” explained the actor. “There is a bullet scuff mark on the hood, right in front. I don’t think that has been done before ”.

Source: Empire Magazine

A story close to the film awaits you in our online store with:

Batman: The Imposter

Heading to Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Movie!

Bruce Wayne’s mission as Batman has only been in action for a year or less, but he knows he’s making a difference. Unfortunately, he has also made some powerful enemies. All of Gotham’s influential people resent the disturbance Batman has brought to town … and it seems one of them has a plan to neutralize him. A second Batman stalks the rooftops and alleys, and he has no problem murdering criminals, live and direct.

With all the might of the police department and the rich and powerful of Gotham chasing him, Batman must find this impostor and somehow clear his name. But how do you prove your innocence behind a mask?

Writer / director Mattson Tomlin (Project Power, Little Fish) teams up with Eisner Award-winning horror and suspense artist Andrea Sorrentino (Joker: Killer Smile, Gideon Falls) to create a new take on Gotham City, founded under a grim reality, where every blow leaves broken bones and every action has consequences beyond Batman’s imagination!

Also being read:

This is what Henry Cavill would look like as Batman

This is how Robert Pattinson looks like Batman

The most expensive movies in Hollywood

Hunks who have played ‘Batman’

Batman would die by flying like he does