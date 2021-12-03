Today most of our readers do not discover anything when talking about OneDrive. This is the Microsoft cloud to be used by both individuals and companies that allows us to store photos, files and everything we need. Now, extend photo editing capabilities in OneDrive since this was one of the most requested features by users. Today, they arrive new capabilities that are being implemented in the service on the web.

Edit photos in OneDrive without leaving your browser

As you can imagine, great functions are not included in terms of photo editing. A series of basic options are offered that will allow us to make simple corrections to our photos. In this way OneDrive will also help us to have our photos with a basic edition well stored. Currently there are three functions available: Crop, Adjust and Filter.

As its name suggests, Recorte allows us manually crop our photos or select from a set of preset aspect ratios. This function also allows us to rotate the images. The adjustment allows us to modify the light and color of the photos using sliders for exposure, contrast, saturation, tint and more. This new functionality began rolling out to OneDrive users in June.

For their part Filters They offer a variety of predefined styles for our photos. The fashion that started with social networks now comes to OneDrive that allows us to add effects to our photos. As the effects are loaded by the devil, we can choose whether to replace the original file or to save it as a new file. At Microsoft, aware of the dangers of editing, they have incorporated version history to avoid problems. Thus, as in Office, we can recover a file in case we accidentally apply an incorrect effect.

Finally, we will also have the option of add items to our photos in OneDrive. This functionality should arrive at the end of December. As always, the rollout is progressive so we may have to wait a few days to enjoy all the functions.