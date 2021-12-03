The Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) warned that the new subsidiary of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) for the commercialization of oil, petrochemicals and gas in the domestic market can be a transparency risk.

“The challenge of this new subsidiary will be to demonstrate that its creation does not respond to opacity and that it will be conducted under the best practices in terms of transparency and accountability ”, indicated the research center.

The IMCO explained that this new subsidiary will concentrate some of the activities that are currently the responsibility of Pemex Transformación Industrial, which, as a State productive company, is obliged to report its balance sheets and financial statements as a state-owned company in matters of transparency. the Public Account, as well as to tender its contracts for the procurement of goods and services.

Nevertheless, in the case of affiliated companies, they are not subject to transparency obligations of the productive companies of the State in accordance with article 61 of the Pemex Law.

Then, its financial statements do not have the obligation to be public, nor do they have acquisitions, leases, works and services, he explained.

“Regardless of whether or not this adjustment in its structure is convenient for Pemex from the point of view of the business operation, the creation of this subsidiary company opens a margin for discretion and the opacity ”, alerted the IMCO.

However, he also recognized that there are success stories of subsidiaries both in terms of their business models and in terms of transparency, such as CFEnergía and CFE Internacional (purchase and sale of fuels in North America), CFE Capital (operation of stock exchange instruments) , CFE Calificados (energy supplier to large consumers).

But on the other hand, “There are cases in which opacity is the norm”, such as PTI Infrastructure Development, which was created for the construction of the Dos Bocas refinery.

In this sense, IMCO considered that a good practice would be for the Pemex subsidiary to proactively publish its balance sheets and financial statements, as CFEnergía and CFE Internacional did partially during 2017 and 2018.

“Although it does not have the legal obligation to do so, (…) otherwise it will not be possible to evaluate the results of this adjustment in the structure of Pemex in the profitability of the productive state company,” he explained.

