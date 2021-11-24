Those who own a Panasonic OLED TV will soon be able to benefit from the new game-focused features in its latest firmware. And is that the company confirms the arrival of VRR mode to be able to enjoy content in 4K and at a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

These new features will come to select Panasonic OLED models. The manufacturer has already released its new version (3.124), so it’s a matter of time before it appears on your televisions.

VRR at 120Hz, but without Dolby Vision





Panasonic’s line of OLED TVs landed this year with VRR, albeit only for 60Hz refresh rates at 4K resolution and also for Full HD resolutions.

As commented from FlatpanelsHD, Panasonic had the intention of solving this through an update in the future, this being the new firmware that we are talking about. Under these lines it is offered a list of all TVs that are compatible with this new update:

Panasonic JZ2000

Panasonic JZ1500

Panasonic JZ1000

Panasonic JZ980

Panasonic JX940

This feature will offer us the possibility of playing at a maximum of 120 fps with VRR technologies such as AMD FreeSync Premium. The VRR range will vary between 48 and 120 Hz, modifying its frequency based on the number of frames per second the game is running at.

From Panasonic they state that to activate this function, the user must do it manually through the ‘4K120Hz Bypass mode’ option. This option is found in the TV picture settings. Nevertheless, We will not be able to activate the 120 Hz mode if Dolby Vision is used in parallel. With this HDR standard the rate will be reduced to 60 Hz.

Through this link you can access the manual download of this new firmware based on the model of your television. It is recommended to know the exact model and follow the manufacturer’s instructions step by step.

More information | FlatpanelsHD