In addition to promotions by the Good End 2021, a new batch of offers has also arrived at the PlayStation Store in games of Playstation 4. This time we have a wide variety of discounted titles and here we share some of the best.

– Castlevania Advance Collection – $ 14.99 USD

– Tales From The Borderlands – $ 14.99 USD

– Catherine: Full Body – $ 15.99 USD

– Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – $ 11.99 USD

– Onimusha: Warlords – $ 7.99 USD

– Valkyria Chronicles 4 – $ 10.49 USD

– Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – $ 4.99 USD

– The Crew 2 – $ 9.99 USD

– Forgotton Anne – $ 7.99 USD

– Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – $ 19.79 USD

We know it’s not the best batch of deals we’ve had these past few weeks, but there may be a title or two that you may have been hunting. You can take advantage of these and more offers up to December 1 of this year. Remember to visit the PS Store of your region for a complete list.

Editor’s note: Now Sony did fail us when it comes to PS5 promotions, although there are a few PS4 deals that are worth checking out. The truth is that the Japanese firm had been spoiling us with all the promotions, and let’s see what they surprise us with in December.

Via: PlayStation Store