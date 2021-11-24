The new generation of NVMe hard drives offers enough performance and capabilities to play games with great speed, and it also works for content creators working with 4K.

Now, Kingston is the one who decides to take the lead and launch an NVMe SSD device called the KC3000, which features 4th Gen PCIe for laptops and desktops.

Newest generation NVMe

This NVMe solid state hard drive features superior performance by adding 3D TLC NAND technology, and is designed to deliver read and write speeds to the next level.

And it is that offering symmetrically 7000 megabytes in writing and reading, can help gamers, but also content creators who make videos in 4K formats.

The NVMe generation,

It has capacities ranging from 500 GB to 4096 GB, to provide optimal storage and space and thus, you can work in the best way without delays and with memory to spare.

Photo: Kingston

“In view of the increasing number of data-intensive applications, consumers are asking for high-performance and high-capacity solutions, which is why the KX3000 is designed to solve these problems,” said Keith Shimmenti, Director of SSD Business at Kingston. .

What features and specifications does the SSD offer us?

NVMe PCIe 4.0 technology

Capacities from 512GB and up to 4TB

Flexibility and compatibility for laptop and PC

Low profile aluminum and graphene heatsink

M.2 2280 form factor

PCIe 4.0 NVMe interface

Capacities: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB

Phison E18 controller

NAND: TLC 3D

Sequential Read: 512GB (7000/3900), 1024GB (7000/6000) 2048GB and 4096GB (7000/7000) MB / s

The hard drives will be available in the next few days, and as a bonus, they will offer up to a five-year warranty and free technical support at no cost.