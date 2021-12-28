Recently, the new collection of NFTs, “Smirriau NFT”, a personal project of the Spaniard José Miguel López Salvador, was unveiled. who makes 5,000 different designs inspired by a puppy called “Smirriau” available to collectors of these “non-fungible tokens”

The NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collection, a non-fungible token, was born from the inspiration of a cartoon of a dog called “Smirriau”, made by a child after his wish to have a dog as a pet.

Smirriau Token, was created by its developer, a resident of Spain, José Miguel López Salvador, more than twenty years ago, and himself; It has inspired him to create his new collection of NFTs.

“Smirriau NFT”, is a collection of 5,000 unique puppy NFT designs, randomly generated based on an ERC token, published on the Blockchain, of the Ethereum network. Currently, 721 of these are in minting, for now.

The designs for the “Smirriau NFT” cartoons were created programmatically from layers and a Python script, each with different characteristics and features that differentiates them from the others.

This collection of tokens were created as a personal project of the Spanish developer, José Miguel López, in this regard he states that:

“Smirriau NFT has been a small personal project whose main objective has been self-learning and which I was happy to see in production after the effort to finish it,” said the IT, Digitization and Processes, José Miguel López Salvador.

To obtain an NFT from this collection, the developer recommends Metamask, and it can be done in three ways: the first way is to buy it on the Smirriau NFT marketplace, directly, where the NFTs are new and whoever acquires it will be its first owner , the second way is, to acquire it through the external platform OpenSea (that another owner has it for sale), or through a third option, which would be to receive it as a gift from another owner, but for this you must have an ETH wallet, to be able to receive it.

