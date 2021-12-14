New multiplayer modes coming to Halo Infinite tomorrow

Just as we were promised a few days ago, 343 Industries fulfilled and this week they will be launching new modes for the section multiplayer from Halo Infinite. In fact, it will be tomorrow December 14th, when you can enjoy this new playlist and here we talk to you exactly what you can anticipate from this content.

Starting tomorrow, all the players of Halo Infinite They will be able to enjoy new playlists that include the following game modes:

– Slayer

– Party

– FFA

– SWAT

In accordance with Brian jarrard, community director for 343 IndustriesTheir plans were to launch some of these modes until 2022, but after taking into account the feedback from fans, they decided to advance their premiere for this week. Of course, these won’t be the only modes coming to the game for free, as the studio will continue to add variants over the next year.

Editor’s note: It’s a good idea that 343i got ahead of the game with the launch of these modes. Although the multiplayer of Halo Infinite is incredible, there also comes a point where having the same limited rotation of modes and maps becomes a bit tedious, but this will surely change with tomorrow’s update.

Via: Kotaku