In January the most anticipated reunion returns: the entire cast of the Harry Potter saga comes together in the special “Return to Hogwarts” to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the saga. A month of returns in which “Euphoria” also returns with the second season on the 10th and highlights some film titles such as the original film for HBO Max “The Fallout”. Heat your engines because this is just a preview of all the premieres that will hit HBO Max in January, as well as being able to continue enjoying all the platform’s content such as the best Warner series on HBO Max.
New series on HBO Max in January 2022
Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts – January 1
As we were already advancing on the first day of the year we will be able to enjoy a special program ideal for all Harry Potter fans and that has become one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. Many of us have grown up with the Harry Potter films and in this special we will be able to see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other beloved cast and filmmakers of all eight Harry Potter films gathered for celebrate the anniversary of the first film of the saga: Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone.
The Cleaning Girl – January 5
The day before the arrival of the Magi, a new series from the drama which centers on a Cambodian doctor whose son is diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. Thony De La Rosa will be trapped in Las Vegas after her visa expired as she was about to seek medical treatment in the United States for her son. A story that will lead Thony to keep secrets from his family since he has accidentally witnessed a murder.
These are the premieres of series coming to HBO Max in January:
THE GEMSTONE (S2) – January 9
- EUPHORIA (T2) – January 10
- CALL ME KAT (T2) – January 11
- NAOMI – January 12
- THE PEACEMAKER – January 13
- SUPERMAN & LOIS (S2) – January 13
- SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE – January 17
- FRINGE (complete series) – January 20
- LOST FAIRY (complete series) – January 21
- THE GOLDEN AGE – January 25
- LEGENDARY (T2) – January 31
- SHAMELESS (complete series) – January 31
- MOM – January 31
Original Movies Premiere on HBO Max
The Flallout – January 27
In January, more series than movies arrive on HBO Max, but the movie “The Flallout” stands out a teen drama winner of the last edition of the South by Southwest SXSW Festival. A story that revolves around Vada, a teenager who lives emotional experiences caused by a school tragedy. After this fact, his relationship with family and friends, as well as his perception of the world changes completely.
In January also comes the premiere of the films “Space Jam: New Legends” on January 18 and “Reminiscence” on January 27. Which of these premieres are you looking forward to seeing on HBO Max?