In January the most anticipated reunion returns: the entire cast of the Harry Potter saga comes together in the special “Return to Hogwarts” to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the saga. A month of returns in which “Euphoria” also returns with the second season on the 10th and highlights some film titles such as the original film for HBO Max “The Fallout”. Heat your engines because this is just a preview of all the premieres that will hit HBO Max in January, as well as being able to continue enjoying all the platform’s content such as the best Warner series on HBO Max.

New series on HBO Max in January 2022

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts – January 1

As we were already advancing on the first day of the year we will be able to enjoy a special program ideal for all Harry Potter fans and that has become one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. Many of us have grown up with the Harry Potter films and in this special we will be able to see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other beloved cast and filmmakers of all eight Harry Potter films gathered for celebrate the anniversary of the first film of the saga: Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone.