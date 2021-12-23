It is a reality that Fortnite It has become the most popular and quintessential Battle Royale.

How such is his popularity that he has had so many collaborations with entertainment franchises, as well as on this occasion that he is also the cross-over biggest in video games.

It is already becoming a custom that this game reaches exclusive content, which serves to promote releases, well, the most recent collaboration has already been confirmed, which involves The Matrix.

And it is that for about a month, clues began to appear about a possible collaboration between Epic Games and Warner Bros. to carry content of The Matrix Resurrections a Fortnite.

It was only a matter of time before users of the title received surprises inspired by the new film production of the franchise.

Part of the most relevant information regarding this is what the price of said collaboration will be.

Well fortunately, these clues were true and Epic games confirmed the collaboration, which includes articles inspired by Neo and Trinity, who are the two main characters in the movie.

This collection is called “Follow the white rabbit”, and it is a total of 3 objects inspired by The Matrix.

These objects are the gestures or emotes, how Neo’s Bullet Time and Trinity’s Kick, which are a recreation of 2 of the iconic movements of the protagonists.

To get the whole set of Follow the white rabbitWe recommend that you buy the White Rabbit Bundle, which includes the 3 items in exchange for 800 V-Bucks, 300 V-Bucks less than if you bought the 3 items separately.

At this time, it has not been confirmed whether or not the Neo and Trinity suits will arrive, something that fans were expecting when they learned of the clues of this content.

This is the price list for this collation:

Neo’s Bullet Time – 300 V-Bucks

Trinity Kick – 300 V-Bucks

Ones and Zeros – 500 V-Bucks

White Rabbit Lot – 800 V-Bucks

So don’t miss out The Matrix Resurrections, That premieres today December 22 in theaters.