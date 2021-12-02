TikTok has decided to expand its monetization options, in order not to lose traction among its content creators. The popular video platform ad the launch of Creator Next, a portal where the tools are grouped to obtain economic rewards, whether new or existing ones.

When it comes to the money-making features that make their debut on TikTok, we should focus on two. On the one hand you will find Tips, whose purpose is for users to send tips to content creators. These payments are made through Stripe, and the social network ensures that does not keep any percentage of the money sent by the public. However, it is likely that the beneficiaries will face a small fee for the processing of the transactions.

Once the tip button is enabled, followers see different options. You can choose default amounts ($ 5, $ 10, or $ 15) or specify a custom amount. It is worth clarifying that TikTok imposes some limitations; for example, each donation must not exceed $ 100, and one person cannot spend more than $ 500 per day.

The other monetization option coming to TikTok is Video Gifts. Basically, it is a retrofit of an existing feature – LIVE Gifts – that was previously only available to live broadcasts. The new tool maintains the premise that content creators receive virtual gifts and are rewarded with “diamonds” that can later be exchanged for real money, but from now on in any of your publications.

As with other social networks that also allow content creators to earn money, TikTok has implemented certain parameters that must be met. To get access to Tips and Video Gifts, users must be 18 years or older, and a minimum of 100 thousand followers. And to this we must add at least a thousand video reproductions in the last 30 days, and having made at least three publications during that period.

In principle, the new TikTok monetization options will be available to users based in a limited number of countries. Specifically we talk about United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Spain; and Australia and Canada will join in the months to come.