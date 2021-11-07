The relationship between Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher seems insurmountable and the American team is once again embroiled in disputes between its drivers that maintain tension one race after another.

Although Haas Nothing is being played this year, as it is by far the worst team on the grid, its drivers manage to attract attention with their internal disputes.

The last one occurred during Q1 of Grand Prix of Mexico, in which Nikita Mazepin considers that he was harmed by being treated differently than his teammate, Mick Schumacher, in previous races.

The Russian, who was preparing his final launched lap just behind the German, asked the team to pass him in order to warm up his tires better. Something the team denied him despite Mazepin’s insistence:

Nikita Mazepin: «OK, I need to overtake it because it is too slow».

Dominic Haines (Mazepin engineer): "Negative, stay back, stay back, please."

Nikita Mazepin: "You are laughing at me?".

Ayao Komatsu (chief race engineer): "We are not laughing at you, Nikita, if you want to make a space now, do it now."

Different treatment

After this conversation on the radio, which could be heard on the broadcast, Nikita Mazepin explained his discomfort to the media. «It is a somewhat continuous theme. The last time this happened was in Zandvoort, where it was said that a circumstance could override the rule, and that the other side of the team decided to use at that time. That day I felt that the classification spoiled me ».

“I thought that in a rushed case like today, a colleague of mine had a free space in front of him and he wasn’t going as fast as he could have, so I thought maybe that was what he needed for his tires »Mazepin explained.

“I needed to go faster to be able to warm up my tires and I tried to overtake, but I got a ‘no’. I respect the orders that the team gives me and I stayed behind, so it’s not a big deal, it just seems like the rules are different on each side of the team », he concluded, annoyed.

Mick schumacherFor his part, he stated that “there is no real reason to be upset. I believe that the team established clear instructions and that those instructions were upheld by both parties, on my part.

Finally, Günther Steiner, director of Haas, clarified that “we discussed it after Zandvoort and we decided that we would stick with what we have done. In the end, Nikita is in a better position than Mick because he had no traffic on his lap and his tires were in temperature anyway. It’s the clear instructions we gave after Zandvoort. We have the entire grid under control, we see everyone in front, how many cars there are.

“He asked the question, but the drivers don’t see what’s ahead, because maybe he can get past Mick and then get stuck again. Then, Why would we do it at the risk of them competing against each other like in Zandvoort? We stopped them before that happened, ”he reiterates.

“It’s the way we deal with it and in the end it worked well for both of us because we knew what we were doing. I think it took them a bit of time, but they get it. “, he concluded.