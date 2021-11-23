new maps, modes and surprises

IO Interactive has announced that HITMAN 3 will start its second year of content next January 20, 2022 with an exciting content roadmap. The developer has published a video called Hitman III – Year 2 previewing the news that can be expected from the game that was released earlier this year with great success until Murder World Trilogy reaches 50 million players.

Hitman 3 will receive new maps, new stories, new modes and new ways to play throughout the year 2022. While it won’t be until early next year that an expanded look at the game plans will be offered, it has also been revealed that Intel is collaborating with IO Interactive to deliver the best possible performance and optimization for PCs. In this way, although the game has already been improved on PC with support for CPUs with more than 8 cores and variable speed shading, in 2022 too will support ray-tracing.

Among the rest of the news, Hitman 3 has also confirmed that its version for virtual reality will be rolled out to PC in January 2022 after its premiere on PlayStation VR. Full technical details, including launch pads, will be revealed before Year 2 begins on January 20, 2022. IO Interactive has also announced that it will offer a new way to play Elusive Targets with a new game mode called Elusive Target Arcade. Players will be able to enjoy a change to the formula established in this beloved game mode. Finally, a major update will be released in spring 2022, details of which will be provided later.

Hitman III is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Stadia. A cloud version of the game can also be downloaded from the Nintendo Switch eShop.