Since 2020 we do not see a renewal of the Macbook Air range, although it seems that that will change soon. Kuo, an analyst of Apple products, has confirmed the imminent announcement of the new MacBook Air for 2022, with multiple new features that will be incorporated.

Doing a bit of memory, Apple launched the previous generation at the beginning of 2020. This time there will be no renewal in a single year, as if it happened in the previous one. The pandemic and delays are the main causes that in 2021 we will not see a new MacBook.

A 13-inch MacBook Air with a mini-LED screen

The new Apple laptop includes several very interesting novelties, which continue in that line of offer a unique and premium product. It is still unknown if that will translate into a price increase (hopefully not), but it will be very interesting to have new elements.

According to Kuo’s information, Apple plans to announce the 13.3-inch MacBook Air with the innovative min-LED display. This indicates that it will have a smaller screen compared to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

And what is the mini-LED screen? It is a relatively new technology that offers some of the advantages of OLED displays. This format has a very limited production, so Apple has looked for a similar alternative in its next MacBook Air. Among these benefits, they have better contrast level and better dynamic range.

In fact, it would not be the first Apple device with this technology, nor would it be the last. We already have the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with this type of screen, as well as a collection of products that are going to migrate to the mini-LED screen. Among them are the 27-inch iMac Pro, 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad 10.2, and 7.9-inch iPad Mini

Launch for 2022?

The display isn’t the only novelty for the new MacBook Air. It would be more after two years of waiting. Kuo claims that the launch of this device is scheduled for mid-2022, so there are a few months to launch.

Additionally, the MacBook Air will feature MagSafe charging, two USB ports, as well as a thinner and lighter design. Other news that we have told you in iPadizate is that it will have a new chip in the processor. So it will leave the M1 chip to be renewed with the M2 processor, with more cores and ensuring more power.

An element that seems not to be for the next generation is the OLED touch bar that allows you to perform different tasks and is located above the keyboard. Apple’s plans are to eliminate it in the new models due to its little use by users.