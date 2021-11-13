New look at the Ms. Marvel series, which is already known when it will premiere

Kamala Kahn has arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she will take us through the action of Ms. Marvel, a series that has a new look, and it is finally known when it will premiere

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is nourished by young blood with the arrival of Kamala Khan, better known as Ms. Marvel, a series of which we have a new look.

Within the framework of Disney Plus Day, Marvel Studios, more images of Ms. Marvel, a juvenile series, were released, where we will meet Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani.

Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, coming Summer 2022 on @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/GZzAqoeIn0 – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2021

Similarly, La Casa de las Ideas revealed that the first season of Ms. Marvel will arrive between June 23 and September 23, 2022, corresponding to the boreal summer.

The episodes of the first season of Ms. Marvel are directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Khan’s first appearance was in Captain Marvel # 14 (August 2013), which was created by G. Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona, Sana Amanat, and Stephen Wacker.

According to Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, Ms. Marvel’s film debut could take place before the premiere of her series.

Starring Iman Vellani, Ms. Marvel will premiere in Summer 2022 on the Disney Plus platform.

