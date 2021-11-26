New look at the characters in DBS: Super Hero

In 2022 it will arrive Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to movie theaters around the world. The new film of this popular franchise promises to bring us a lot of news to the lore of the saga, and of course, our heroes will also have to face new villains. Although we already had brief glimpses of the film, now the first official figures have been released that allow us to see these characters in much greater detail.

These figures were created by SH Figuarts, from Tamashii Nations, and by DXF from Banpresto. Despite being two totally different companies, it is worth noting that all of them have the official license of Dragon ball

We still don’t know exactly when or how much these figures are going to cost, except that they will be available sometime in 2022, possibly shortly before or after the movie is released. That said, and as often happens before, don’t expect them to be sold for such a low price, so we recommend you start saving.

Editor’s note: Although the designs for these characters have not changed much, what is exciting is knowing that we will have a higher level of animation than the original anime or even DBS: Broly. We already had the opportunity to see a small preview about it with a trailer that came out months ago, and in case you missed it, here you can take a look.

