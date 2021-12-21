New look at the Batman with these covers

A British publication specialized in cinema has presented three covers dedicated to The Batman that give us a new look at the characters.

The British film publication Empire Magazine has shared on its social networks three new covers dedicated to The Batman that allow us to take a new look at the characters and some details such as the costumes.

As the publication details: “What happens when you take the most iconic comic book character of all time, entrust one of the most ambitious directors in Hollywood, and have a lead actor who has reinvented himself as Teen idol to screen power? The result is The Batman, a bold new take on a hero you thought you knew perfectly. Well, just wait. Director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson are preparing something special with their dark and dangerous detective-centric Bat-movie: a noir-tinged serial killer mystery with a hint of grunge-rock. Do you think you know Batman? Well think again ”.

The first cover of the publication features Robert Pattinson in the new batsuit. Then comes Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, “claws out and whip in hand, ready to cause trouble.” And finally, the subscriber cover is an illustration of Batman going into action, created by legendary comic book artist Jock. .

Source: Empire Magazine

Batman awaits you in our online store with:

Batman: The Imposter

Heading to Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Movie!

Bruce Wayne’s mission as Batman has only been in action for a year or less, but he knows he’s making a difference. Unfortunately, he has also made some powerful enemies. All of Gotham’s influential people resent the disturbance Batman has brought to town … and it seems one of them has a plan to neutralize him. A second Batman stalks the rooftops and alleys, and he has no problem murdering criminals, live and direct.

With all the might of the police department and the rich and powerful of Gotham chasing him, Batman must find this impostor and somehow clear his name. But how do you prove your innocence behind a mask?

Writer / director Mattson Tomlin (Project Power, Little Fish) teams up with Eisner Award-winning horror and suspense artist Andrea Sorrentino (Joker: Killer Smile, Gideon Falls) to create a new take on Gotham City, founded under a grim reality, where every blow leaves broken bones and every action has consequences beyond Batman’s imagination!

Also being read:

This is what Henry Cavill would look like as Batman

This is how Robert Pattinson looks like Batman

The most expensive movies in Hollywood

Hunks who have played ‘Batman’

Batman would die by flying like he does