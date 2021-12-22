LG continues to advance the news that it will take to the next CES 2022 and if a few days ago it showed its next monitors with OLED panel technology, now it has done the same with the new LCD-LED-based models.

These are two new screens belonging to the manufacturer’s UltraFine and DualUp range and that will arrive with the names 32UQ85R and 28MQ780, thinking of advanced users who work from home and need extra functionality on their monitors.

LG 32UQ85R and 28MQ780, technical characteristics

LG UltraFine Display (32UQ85R) LG DualUp Monitor (28MQ780) Diagonal 31.5 inch 31.5 inch Resolution UHD (3840 x 2160) SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Aspect ratio 16: 9 16:18 Panel IPS IPS Color space DCI-P3 98% DCI-P3 98% Brightness 400 nits 300 nits Contrast 2000: 1 1000: 1 HDR HDR400 display HDR10 Response time 5 ms 5 ms AMD FreeSync YES NO Ergonomic support Pivot / Height / Tilt Pivot / Height / Tilt / Swivel Connectors Display Port, 2xHDMI, USB Type-C up to 96W, 2xUSB 2.0 Display Port, 2xHDMI, USB Type-C up to 96W, 2xUSB 2.0 Price – –





The monitor LG 32UQ85R It is a classic design model with a diagonal of 32 inches, aspect ratio 16: 9 and 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160) based on a Nano IPS Black panel that offers an improved contrast ratio of 2,000: 1 covering up to 98% of the DCI-P3 color space.

Its panel offers a maximum brightness of 400 nits, with Display HDR400 certification, it is compatible with AMD FreeSync, has a response time of 5 ms (GTG) and an ergonomic stand that can be pivoted and adjusted in height.





Connectivity is served by two HDMI ports, another Display Port, two USB 2.0 and a USB Type-C capable of powering devices up to 96 watts so that we can connect for example a laptop PC. It also includes a 2×5 watt stereo sound system.

The other model announced today is the 28MQ780, a screen of 28 inches which belongs to the DualUp line and which is basically a double monitor with a weird 16:18 aspect ratio and a resolution Square Double QHD (2,560 x 2,880) which in practice is like having two 21.5-inch screens.





It has an image division function and ergonomic support to be able to place the screen in practically any position that interests us. As for the rest of the specifications, they are slightly less powerful than those of its older brother.





Thus, the maximum brightness is 300 nits, not having VESA certification, although it is still compatible with HDR10. The contrast is 1,000: 1, does not support AMD FreeSync and maintains 5ms response time and connectivity options.

Price and availability

The new monitors LG 32UQ85R and 28MQ780 They will be officially presented at CES 2022 from January 4, at which time they will give more details and we hope that also the sale price of these new models.

More information | LG