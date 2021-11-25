There is very little left until The Game Awards are held, one of the most important video game events of each year and that awards the most outstanding titles in each category. The nominees for The Game Awards 2021 were recently revealed, and you’re probably going to get a surprise or two. Today, however, the news is more dramatic, and is that some of the titles that would be presented during the awards ceremony seem to have been leaked.

During The Game Awards some companies take the opportunity to present and advertise their titles in development, without needing to be nominated in any category or even having launched the game in question. Today one of the first leaks has reached us, and it has been Microsoft’s own store who has mistakenly revealed two demos ahead of time. These are the titles called Mind Scanners and Nobody Saves the World. How do we know that these demos would be seen during the TGA? Well, because they have labels that perfectly read «TGA21 Demo‘So it really leaves very little to the imagination.

If you don’t know what these games are about, here we are going to leave you some trailers. Nobody Saves the World arrives in the form of an action RPG from the creators of Guacamelee!. We will have to complete missions combining our skills, and we can do it alone, online or with a friend. Mind Scanners, on the other hand, is a kind of psychiatric simulation, which collects traces of retrofuturism in a totally dystopian world. You will have to manage time and resources to maintain the balance between your patients, who you will have to locate and try to help with everything you have at your fingertips.

The Game Awards 2021 will be held this December 9, and will have the participation of more than 50 games among its ranks. What’s more, we can expect numerous announcements during their broadcast, and some rumors assure that The Legend of Zelda could be one of the protagonists during the transmission of the event. Plus, we know that The Game Awards 2021 will feature the most announcements in its history, so be prepared for what’s to come.