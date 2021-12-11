There is no doubt that the new Alfa Romeo Tonale is one of the most anticipated models of 2022. Although the Italian brand tries to reserve all its details, the truth is that there is less and less to discover. A new leak has revealed more details that we will tell you below.

Leaks are the order of the day, but with the Alfa Romeo Tonale It was seen coming for a few months that it was going to be the usual trend in the final stretch of its development, since it is one of the most anticipated models for 2022, and marks a new era for the Italian brand. And, despite the fact that the manufacturer tries to protect all the information, at this stage there will be little left to reveal.

If we already know the equipment thanks to recent spy photos, and you are interested in this new SUV, get ready to know all the details of the Tonale that have been leaked in a Polish magazine, because there are not few. Some information that, they say, They are due to the leak of some extra-official documents of the model.

This will be the new Alfa Romeo Tonale 2022, the SUV heir to the Giulietta

More information about the Alfa Romeo Tonale comes to light

Thanks to your measurements detailed below, it has been confirmed that the new Alfa Romeo model shares the same platform as the Jeep Compass, with the same wheelbase as the model of the American firm.

Alfa Romeo Tonale 2022 dimensions Long 4,528 mm Broad 1,835 mm * High 1,604 mm Distance between axis 2,636 mm

Measurements pending official confirmation / * Not including exterior rear-view mirrors

Aesthetically, we have already seen that it will be practically identical to the concept anticipated at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, having also seen the interior in which Alfa Romeo has not entirely succumbed to independent digital displays, but going to the really interesting and knowingly about what the Tonale will premiere in February 2022, practically at the same time, the Biscione brand will start filling the order books ensuring a production to start deliveries, predictably, on June 4 throughout Europe.

The goal of those responsible for the brand is that, then, the entire offer is available, articulated with four trim levels: the «Super»,« Sprint »,«You” Y “Speed». In fact, as we anticipated months ago, it will be offered a special launch edition called “Speciale”. Based on the highest level of the range adding, among other details, it will have a sportier aesthetic and a more luxurious interior with 20-inch wheels, “Matrix LED” headlights and the cabin lined in Alcantara.

The documents also mention a very diverse range of engines, in which there will be no possibility of manual change. All versions will be four-cylinder and will be coupled to a automatic and double clutch transmission, with the only option of the diesel of 1.6 liters and 130 CV. In gasoline there will be more variety with a turbo block, the well-known 1.3 T4 to be offered with 130 and 160 hp, the latter with MHEV technology.

The top of the range, which we already knew, will be the plug-in hybrid with a maximum power of 240 hp and all-wheel drive thanks to an electric motor installed on the rear axle. What, almost, remains to be known is the autonomy, which must exceed 50 kilometers to ensure competing under equal circumstances with the Premium equivalents, as well as the combinations and the benefits. Some data that, together with prices, the source also points out that they will be known in mid-February, a few days before coming out.