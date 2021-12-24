The lawsuits are free until they are turned against by court ruling. For this reason, in some markets millions are raining against manufacturers. The last big brand that has received a significant demand before the end of 2021 has been BMW. In America, she has been charged for a simple coaster.

It never rains to everyone’s liking. Tell it to Bmw that, after spending millions on the interior design of its models involving experts from all fields, including specialists in ergonomics, it runs the risk of being quite expensive in the demand that has been filed in the United States for a simple coaster. For those who think that they have not read it correctly, we reiterate.

The German manufacturer has received a large class action lawsuit, be careful, only in Orange County, in the United States, and not in Europe or any other market simply by a fact: and that is that, in the field of consumer protection, the judiciary is usually withering with companies. The truth is that taking into account the basis of the case presented, it can hardly be possible to condemn the Bavarian manufacturer in another market. In fact, it has been sued because BMW has been shown in Against reviewing the thousands of units sold of the X7 in the United States, and redesigning the piece that is the subject of contention.

Detail of the cup holder on BMW models, the subject of the new lawsuit against the manufacturer

A coaster sparks anger against BMW in America

Of course, also because on some of the occasions that this area has gotten wet, the system has suffered some kind of damage and the brand has not been responsible for the repair. We talk about double cup holder located at the foot of the center console, under a lid and in front of the transmission tunnel. The funny thing is that there is talk of a class action lawsuit against the Munich brand, when in fact it is only one client who has brought the legal action, and whose defense lawyer expects that “several thousand more clients will join.”

According to the lawsuit, verbatim, “the cup holders are defective and are not designed properly to contain glasses filled with liquid, precisely what the cup holders must do, which undermines the safety and reliability of the vehicles. When liquid is spilled into the cup holder, the cables of the SRS control module, the airbag, which are located directly under the cup holder, get wet and damaged, which can lead to inadvertent deployment. The big problem is that it has been extended to the entire range and, what is almost worse, that it points to the echo of a comment from a particular owner of an X7 in a forum.

We advance the design of the BMW X7 Facelift 2023, a more luxurious and distinctive style Read news

And it is that the source does not indicate if the plaintiff has suffered this problem or not, which has almost more crime. Hovanes Margarian, the plaintiff’s lawyer, has stated in a statement that “We believe that there are thousands of vehicles that have this same design, that it is defective”, adding that “In the way it is arranged, cars are prone to failure when there is a spill in the cup holder or condensation in the glass ”. For now, BMW America has not officially manifested itself, nor has the headquarters in Germany, but considering that it is a standard part in practically all models, it can be orn real disaster if the American justice system, which it says is going to investigate the facts, admits the claim and condemns the brand.