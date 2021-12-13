New Japanese trailer for the Batman shows new scenes and plot aspects

The Japanese office of Warner Bros. shared a new trailer for The Batman with images and unknown aspects of the plot

2022 is just around the corner and one of the most anticipated productions on the big screen is The Batman, which already has a new trailer with unpublished material, which was presented in Japan.

Warner Bros. Japan twitter profile (@warnerjp) shared new footage of #Thebatman, which will premiere in Japan on March 11pic.twitter.com/h9traktVsD – Gabriel Torres (@jgtorresa) December 13, 2021

Through his twitter account, the Warner Bros. Japan profile shared a video with scenes never seen before in the two previews of The Batman.

This new Japanese trailer focuses on the figure of The Riddler, who will be the main villain of the plot, and begins to plot a network of blackmail and intrigues around Gotham.

One of Edward Nashter’s (Paul Dano) targets is Police Commissioner Pete Savage (Alex Ferns), who are seen in a photograph, in which they could be negotiating something shady.

Details of the lair of the Riddler, who has become a serious threat to Gotham’s underworld, are also seen, something Batman is on track.

Although Nashter would also be interested in Bruce Wayne, who is beginning to be pointed out by the Gotham press, although great details of these accusations are not known.

Batman is also seen removing his mask, revealing a Bruce Wayne quite shaken by his work as the Dark Knight.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin and John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone.

In addition there will be Jeffrey Wright as Police Commissioner James Gordon, while Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth.

The premiere of The Batman to theaters is scheduled for March 4, 2022.

