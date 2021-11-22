The Porsche 911 Hybrid will be a reality. Its prototypes are in full development phase, and after numerous spy photos, this past summer we saw the first prototypes of the hybrid sports car already on the road. Now, we know some details of the interesting system that the German brand is developing.

For three years now, Porsche has been flirting with hybrid technology aboard the iconic sports car, which You have no choice but to adapt to current and future regulations if you want to survive. Each generation of the 911 is a challenge, and without any official communication, we have witnessed numerous statements from those responsible for the brand advancing details and, at the same time, announcing cancellations.

It is the usual trend in manufacturers when it comes to true novelties. And in the case of the Porsche 911, which is a flagship in the market, they take on greater relevance. While we have seen spy photos of a plug-in hybrid mule, the latest prototypes point to a conventional hybrid. A more feasible solution, since it does not increase the weight more than necessary, and for which we were especially inclined. In fact, it is in this sense that Michael Steiner, head of research and development at Porsche, has stated, telling the British media that “The 911 platform is also made for hybrid powertrains. We have some prototypes, but it is not good in terms of weight, as the 911 hybrid currently weighs about 100 kilos more».

But more recently, statements by Oliver Blume in “Bloomberg” have confirmed that the 911 will be a hybrid, stating that “the 911 is a car whose concept is based on an internal combustion engine. It doesn’t make sense to combine that with pure electric mobility. It will not be a plug-in hybrid, but you will receive a very sporty hybrid from motorsports».

Based on these statements, we already intuit part of the technology that the German brand is developing and testing, so those of Weissach have been based on the technology of the LMDh category of the World Endurance, where the brand will debut in 2023, with a conventional hybrid scheme, not plug-in but self-recharging with regenerative braking capable of offering 200 kW, just over 270 hp.

The firm has pointed out on more than one occasion that the future 911 Hybrid will be the most powerful version ever manufactured, so it will start from the technical basis of the 911 Turbo, to which it will add a Bosch electric motor with 67 hp which, together with the combustion engine, will add a maximum power close to 700 hp. The lithium-ion battery, with a capacity of 50 kW, will be placed under the rear seats, which justifies that the rear windows of the prototypes remain hidden. The role of the battery will allow an electrical displacement of less than 20 kilometers and at low speed, prioritizing more energy for performance. In the absence of official confirmation, which will not be known until its presentation approaches, it is one more example of the technical capacity of the firm.