New information on SFV DLC

Over the past five years, Capcom has worked hard to add more people to Street fighter v. However, all good things have to come to an end. Thus, it was recently revealed that next week we will have new information about the following characters DLC for the fifth and final season of this fighting game.

According to Capcom, next August 3 at 5:00 PM (Mexico City time), a special event will be held where we will have new information about Oro and Akira Kazama. Although at the moment there is nothing confirmed, it is likely that this same day the release date for these characters will be announced.

The # SFVSummerUpdate2021 show is coming your way, exclusively on Twitch! Join us for updates and behind the scenes looks on #SFV including Oro, Akira, and more! 🔔 https://t.co/5IhVRFAoLC pic.twitter.com/KbdbY3ZJ4o – Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) July 28, 2021

The presentation will last one hour, and It will also give us a better look at all the additional content that will come to Street fighter v in the next few months. This event can be enjoyed only for Twitch, and if you want to co-stream, you have to register at this site first.

Remember, the summer presentation for Street fighter v will take place on August 3 at 5:00 PM (Mexico City time). On related topics, it seems that Tekken x Street Fighter it may still be a reality.

Via: Capcom

