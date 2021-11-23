New Individual Posters of The Matrix Resurrections

Exactly one month to go until the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth part of a trilogy that many people already finished. With so little time left to launch, Warner Bros. little by little he will show us new previews about the film and one of them came in the form of individual posters.

Through its different social networks, Warner Bros. has revealed glimpses of each of these characters, showing us in great detail how they will look in this next feature film.

Of course, this is not the only breakthrough we’ve had so far. Previously we already had a poster with all the protagonists together, as well as a trailer.

The Matrix Resurrections It will hit movie theaters and HBO Max on December 22 of this year.

Editor’s note: I hope this fourth part lives up to all the other movies that came before it. It’s certainly rare that they have waited so long to finally get the story down, and to many it might sound like an easy way to make money. I sincerely hope that it is not so.

Via: ComicBook