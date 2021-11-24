New inclusive economy model in a nation in conflict

“Crises occur when the old has not just died and when the new has not just been born.” Bertolt Brecht.

“Wait like greyhounds pulling their leashes, waiting for the starting signal…” Enrique V. Shakespeare’s play.

It is “The Stratford Bard’s Guide to Leading and Succeeding on the Company Stage”, which will give us clues to find one. “Roadmap”. From the book “Shakespeare in the company”

And we are certain that beyond the economy and finance there is “the human being”, which is the sense to which we will focus this collaboration.

“May my works bear witness to my actions …” Titus Andronicus.

Today we find ourselves in Mexico in a setting whose environment resembles a play from Shakespeare “The Immortal Bard of Avon” referring to any of the historical tragedies of the kings of England: Enrique IV, Enrique V, Enrique VI, Ricardo II or Ricardo III, This is due to the conflicts in the economic, political and social contexts which, since December 1, 2018, burst into the life of this country with the plot of this government administration whose theatrical work we would title: “The Fourth Transformation much ado about nothing …” which shows with his sword contempt, disqualification and indifference, and on the morning scene he vehemently evidences repetitive attacks that generate fear, anger, uncertainty and great doubts about the future in Mexico mainly towards its many opponents who are actually groups of citizens who are members of civil society, see graph:

“Crises are confusing, they become confusing in themselves and increase the confusion that surrounds them.“

In times of “post-truth” there is no secret and it is not false, but totally true, that every morning all those people, group, institution or opponent, who can represent intermediation between this government and the people he will be disqualified and even threatened with great deceit, wit and verbiage.

Undoubtedly, this communication strategy or tactic is focused on discarding from the stage of this great theater, any economic, political and social effort generated from the roots of organized civil society, however, it is more than proven that the services and products administered by governments are inefficient, ineffective and of low quality. The federal government has plenty of homework today to dedicate quality time to various basic responsibilities outlined in the constitution, laws, and regulations.

“Everything is ready if our intentions are…” Enrique V. Shakespeare’s play.

Despite what was stated in the previous paragraph, there will always be a light on the horizon, in this regard and in recent days we had the opportunity to digitally witness the 49th National Convention of the IMEF, in whose forum the 51st International Congress of the IAFEI, in a joint event of national and international scope, with a program and a theme whose central motto was “New Economy: Private Initiative, Public Policies and Development ”.

The topics were of high technical and didactic quality that, when approached through panels and conferences, reached significant depth in their development and unfolding, touching all those topics in which today the managers in general and financiers in particular, of companies SMEs, as well as the large national and international corporations, they must be involved and committed, which is why we can affirm that the theme went beyond finance and the economy with a clear sense of social, business and civic responsibility.

The results product of the theme allows us to qualify them as a “arc of multicolored light “ produced by content mix that were presented in the technical program; topics that were addressed with technical depth by 79 personalities of the world of business and finance to national and international level, as well as speakers dedicated to investigation, and others working in the light of government policy, all of them grouped into the three sectors: being the composition of this panel of moderators and panelists, the following:

Sectors:

Society Civil : 37, (47%)

In this composition referred to the participation of moderators, panelists and speakers by sector, we can complement with information displayed in more detail, indicating that a multiplicity of organizations were represented (see program) directing his presentations to an audience of more than 500 people who attended híflange (face-to-face and digital).

Of the 79 speakers and / or moderators in conferences or virtual and face-to-face panels, they came from:

National organizations (Mexico) 47 people representing the 59% .

International organizations 32 participants being the 41%.

Organizations are taking an important and firm step in their events when women are represented. In this national convention and international congress the figure was 25 women who intervened as panelists and / or moderators representing the 32%; We can say that there has been an exponential growth of women, so a greater participation is expected in the following years, this increase being indisputably the product of the merit and not just a parity compromise.

It would seem to be obvious, but unfortunately not everyone sees it that way, the one who undoubtedly human being be the one gives life to the institutions of society in general, call businessman, ruler or citizen and this is where the batteries of this great forum headed, with a repeated call for corporate and civic social responsibility, as well as the demand to align this country and its population to a inclusive economy model.

“We know what we are, but not what we can be …” Hamlet

In the Convention referred, Carlos Lomelí, president of the Business Coordinating Council, made a precise allusion, noting: “Private organizations, They must be proactive, calling out to that large portion of people, who are not here today (referring to the event), to those of us who are not talking to them and who we think might be listening to us “ all this to refer, Mr. Lomelí, to the intention, concern and occupation of guiding the private sector and civil society organizations, towards the incubation of a inclusive economy.

“Oh happy new world, you have such crowds in it …”

Our perspective is that we have in our hands the result of a six-year event that could mark for better or for worse a watershed in the life of our country, for this and following the Shakespearean theatrical allegory, you need a leadership “like the one that sealed, as history marks, the young man prince hal, who is only 27 years old and has a reputation for being dissolute, who when his father dies becomes the king Henry V Henry V and takes his new role seriously, giving up drinking and slang with his friend Falstaff to rule by leading a rather brittle kingdom, to put it generously, and pushing it forward… ”.

Before this theater, let us reflect, take action, and look for the leader among our hosts of civil society and act together., otherwise the end will be as or more dramatic as is the one referred to the theatrical work “Titus Andronicus ” of Shakespeare, where literally, some, in an act of revenge, eat the other in an ending of misfortune and pain.

There is still much to examine and deepen in detail the statements and their proposals of the aforementioned convention, as well as other theses since: “All difficulties are simple when they are known …” expression of The Duke in Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” … and in this way to be able to “comprehensively and with integrity correct the course of this Shakespearean scenario, to prevent confusion from continuing to create his masterpiece and as expressed by himself Henry V; “It is true that we are in danger, therefore, the greater will be our value”, with this to lower the curtain proceeding immediately not to live in a world of indecision as reflected by the own Hamlet, in the most representative work of Shakespeare.

Article dedicated to the memory of my friend Ruben Carranza Rubio (QPD), of whom today, November 24, we commemorate the anniversary of his birth, a person who had clarity and leadership about the social responsibility of intermediate bodies. “They all walked. But few left traces “: Jose Narosky.