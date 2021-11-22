With the Mazda CX-3 out of the game in 2022, the CX-30 faces firsts for next year. What will be the smallest SUV of the Hiroshima firm will debut the new year with more technology and new more sophisticated equipment.

The Japanese brand Premium has given a more leading role to Mazda CX-30 2022. A model that has already become the SUV of access to the range, after the cessation of production of the little brother, for which it assumes greater responsibility. A special task that comes with important news for next year.

Improvements that will not reach the aesthetic level, since the CX-30 enjoys great appeal, with a very modern, elegant and sporty style in which time has not yet left a sufficient mark to face changes. Despite this, Mazda does expand the range of colors with a new exterior paint, the so-called “Platinum Quartz”, also available for those who opt for the Homura special edition which, among other details, has glossy black painted special details and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The interior of the Mazda CX-30 2022 will offer a more sporty atmosphere

The Mazda CX-30 2022 improves the connectivity section

Where the Mazda CX-30 2022 will excel is in the interior and in the equipment. The Japanese have endowed the cabin with a more refined atmosphere by offering, depending on the trim level, a new leather upholstery with contrasting red stitching that reinforces sportiness. What’s more, electric tailgate will be standard.

The Japanese have also worked on the mobile application “MyMazda” that is synchronized with the infotainment and multimedia system, releasing an easier interface to use, and with new graphics. This platform will allow you to consult, and receive notifications in real time, of the status of the CX-30 such as fluid levels and tire pressure, check the closing of the doors, parking and send routes to the navigation system.

On sale since December, and with the first deliveries scheduled for early 2022, the Mazda CX-30 will keep intact its range of electrified gasoline engines with “e-Skyactiv-G” and “e-Skyactiv -X” technologies, the former with the 2.0-liter 122 hp block and the latter with the same displacement but with a maximum power of 186 hp with all-wheel drive. The Japanese firm will communicate prices in the coming weeks.