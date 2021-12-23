Life is what happens between waiting for God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, the sequel to Breath of the Wild and Starfield to arrive. 2022 promises to be one of the best years in a long time in the industry and seeing the latest images of Horizon Forbidden West is no wonder.

From GameInformer they have had access to screenshots of what awaits us in the Forbidden West. Are five images in which we can see Aloy and new creatures, as well as locations of the tribes that populate these lands. You can see them in full below:

















Point out that many of them are framed in an area of ​​the map called Daunt, which is a canyon located in the easternmost corner of Sundom, a territory belonging to the Carja. Is about Aloy’s last stop before fully immersing himself in unfamiliar areas of the Forbidden West.

We can also see one of the settlement markets, as well as locals. On the other hand, we have an image of the Burrower, a machine that comes to take the place of the Watcher from Horizon Zero Dawn. Its main feature is that you can dig tunnels and surprise us by surfacing. If threatened, it will make a loud sound to summon allies and stun enemies.

Over the past few months, Horizon Forbidden West has shown us more information about their world before the Launching February 18 on PS5 and PS4. The tribes and their behavior have had their own relevance, while the combat or new enemies has also been detailed.