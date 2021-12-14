Just a few days after the arrival of the second season of The Witcher to Netflix, the company has shared a new battery of new images of the protagonists of the story. That is to say, Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer, who will live intense events after the end of the first season.

Netflix has shared dozens of new images where you can see Ciri and Geralt finally reunited on the way to Kaer Morhen, where Ciri’s training will begin and they will meet old acquaintances for fans such as Vesemir, Lambert, Coen or Eskel. On the other hand, amid the events of Mount Sodden, Yennefer’s whereabouts are unknown and it seems that the series will take certain narrative licenses aside from the books, so we will have to be attentive to what happens, but it seems that Fringilla Vigo will be involved, along with a new sorceress who had not yet made an appearance in the series, Francesca Findabair.

The thing is not there, since apart from this impressive battery of images that Netflix has been sharing in recent days, the production company has shared in the last hours a new clip of Ciri training in Kaer Morhen, trying to overcome one of the machines that sorcerers face to test their skills. In this scene she is accompanied by Lambert and Coen.

Looks like you have chosen… wisely. Enjoy the first of many #Witchmas treats! pic.twitter.com/EO5qinveQX – The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 12, 2021

The second season of the Witcher will finally premiere next December 17 on Netflix, a date that lovers of the sorcerer will not miss, either through books or video games. This second season promises great moments now that it has put aside the initial presentation of its protagonists and gets fully into the plot of the novels.