Sucker Punch, developer studio of the acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, today shows new images of different scenarios of its next and long-awaited expansion: Iki Island

The content, which will arrive on August 20 on both PlayStation®5 (PS5 ™) and PlayStation®4 (PS4 ™), will be included in the edition Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, an edition that includes all the content of the game announced to date, among other novelties.

Among the unpublished images we can find the Sakai Fort, an imposing fortress built by the samurai who once tried to conquer Iki Island, Thief’s Cove, a mysterious pirate lair hidden in the coastal cliffs of Iki. Players can also explore Saruiwa, where the most superstitious raiders leave offerings, or descend the winding canyons of Senjo Gorge, all set in the vegetation and relief of the islands of Tsushima and Iki.

A great documentation job

The art team of Ghost of tsushima carried out an exhaustive documentation work of the royal island of Tsushima to represent its fauna, flora and relief: an ode to indigenous nature that can be enjoyed in the more than 40 different biomes present in the video game. It is an authentic world, which invites to be explored and to discover all its surprises, where nature will guide the players in this new adventure of Jin Sakai, the Ghost of Tsushima, on the island of Iki.

Coming to PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 on August 20 Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut which will bring the adventure of the Ghost of Tsushima to PlayStation®5 for the first time, and will offer a unique experience to the players of the next generation console, who will be able to tour the island of Iki or relive the invasion of the Mongols in Tsushima at 4k and 60fps, with an ultra-fast loading and a unique feel through DualSense. You can already buy the video game in presale for as low as € 79 on Amazon with free shipping costs for Prime customers in this link.