Starfield is one of the most anticipated launches of 2022 and bigger ones from Xbox Game Studios. In less than a year we can be enjoying Bethesda’s new work, which will be Xbox exclusive and available the same day of departure on Xbox Game Pass. While we are still waiting for the first gameplay to be revealed, new images of the 2018 Starfield build have been leaked this morning.

Images of the 2018 Starfield build have been released via imgur, and although we do not know who was responsible, we can only thank him because now, beyond all incredible artworks that Bethesda has been publishing in recent weeks, we can already take a look at some images that are more similar to what we will see in the final game.

Starfield will arrive dubbed into Spanish and all these other languages

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years to be created by Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next-generation role-playing game set among the stars, you can create the character of your choice and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to unravel humanity’s greatest mystery. Are you ready to enjoy this spectacular unprecedented space adventure on November 11, 2022 on Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox Game Pass?