New images of Stranger of Paradise: FF Origin

During the presentation of Square Enix at E3 of this year it was revealed to us Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, a souls-like which will be coming to our hands in early 2022. The news about this game was not very well received by the community, and the problems that arose afterwards with its demo definitely did not help.

To calm the community a bit about their complaints regarding the visuals, Square enix has released a lot of new images about this game, showing some minor characters and combat sequences. If you thought this title was already weird, then wait until you see this new material with kings, princesses, and pirates.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, via the Epic Games Store, next March 18, 2022.

Editor’s note: Despite the criticism, I can say that this game feels really good. After having played the most recent demo, the truth is that I am excited about its launch and I am sure that the final version will be even better. After all, we have the talented team of Team Ninja behind the project.

Via: Square enix