Superman and Lois are preparing to land very soon on The CW with their second season. Recently, they released new images.

Since hitting the small screen of The CW,The CW, Superman and Lois became one of the most successful series on the famous channel. Once again, the television network once again bet on a story based on the characters from DC Comics and once again it has turned out well. Of all the productions that have been launched, this fiction was one of those that had the most budget for its production and can be seen in each of its episodes. It is now gearing up for the release of its second season.

To increase the anxiety until the date of their return, Superman and Lois shared new images from their second season. In them you can see a first look at the characters in this story, such as Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez), Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), Lana Lang Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui), John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks), Natalie (Tayler Buck ), Mitch Anderson (Ian Bohen) and, of course, Clark Kent / Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch). Regarding its release date, the new episodes will be able to be seen through the screen of The CW from January 11, 2022.

An amazing trailer

In addition to the images, a few weeks before The CW shared a surprising trailer for the second season. This one-minute trailer shows us Superman, who will have to face intense and dangerous challenges both within and outside his family environment. The sudden appearance of Iron’s daughter will cause a series of situations that will be very tense and that will generate mistrust. Of course, the main character will also be in charge of saving the world and helping humanity in the face of different problems. For example, in the trailer you can see the scene of the

submarine, which will completely fascinate the fans.

Superman and Lois hit the network in February of this year. Tyler Hoechlin once again took on the role of the DC Comics superhero, having first played him in the second season of Supergirl in 2016. For her part, Elizabeth Tulloch made her debut as Lois Lane during the crossover event “Elseworlds” of the chain in 2018.