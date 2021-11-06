New images from GTA: The Trilogy

Just under a week until the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and thanks to an update of the Microsoft Store we have new images of the remastering of these three classic games.

While Rockstar games refuses to show us even a little gameplay of these games, the digital store of Microsoft He revealed several images that show us what these remastered classics look like.

As I said before, there is almost nothing missing for these games to reach our consoles, and if you were thinking that you were going to require a lot of space for their installation, you can rest assured that this will not be the case. Here you can see how much each of them will weigh.

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will debut next November 11th in digital format and in physical format the December 7th.

Editor’s note: While many will surely disagree with the visual work that went into this remastered trilogy, I think it was a wise move that Rockstar Games will retain the classic style of these three games and mix it with modern elements.

Via: Microsoft Store