New images and videos from the TLOU series are leaked

Series production The last of us It is already underway, which means that we have constantly had leaks and unofficial previews of the project. Well, this week we not only have new images, but also videos that show us how its development is progressing.

Via social networks, the community shared two new videos, which show us how faithful the series is when adapting the original work of Naughty dog, and without further ado, here you can see them:

But it is not all, since as I said before, there are also a couple more images that you can see below:

As you could see, the classic logo of the Fireflies It is practically identical to the one in the game, when normally, this type of project usually changes these details to give the series its own identity. That will not be the case with The Last of Us, but it’s not like it’s necessarily a bad thing. Preferable that to want to modify iconic elements of the base material.

Editor’s note: Everything seems to indicate that indeed, the series will be extremely faithful to the original work of Naughty Dog. And it will be an adaptation of the first game, so it should not surprise us that its producers do not want to stray too far from the base material.

Via: Twitter